Maple Leafs captain Tavares exits game against Habs on stretcher after collision
Toronto forward inadvertently hit in head by knee of Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto's first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday.
The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.
Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay on the ice as he struggled to get up.
Tavares gave a thumbs up as he left on a stretcher.
WATCH | Graphic Warning: Maple Leafs' Tavares exits Game 1 on stetcher:
He had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 56 regular-season games this year.
Thursday's game kicks off the first-round playoff series between the two North Division teams. It's the first time since 1979 that the Leafs and Habs have met in the playoffs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?