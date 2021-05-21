Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Maple Leafs captain Tavares exits game against Habs on stretcher after collision

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto's first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday.

Toronto forward inadvertently hit in head by knee of Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is helped off the ice on a stretcher following a collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry (94) during Game 1 of the teams' playoff series on Thursday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay on the ice as he struggled to get up.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he left on a stretcher.

WATCH | Graphic Warning: Maple Leafs' Tavares exits Game 1 on stetcher:

Graphic warning: Leafs’ Tavares leaves game on stretcher

Sports

23 minutes ago
7:07
Toronto captain John Tavares takes a hit from Ben Chiarot then is kneed in the head by Corey Perry as he falls to the ice. 7:07

He had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 56 regular-season games this year.

Thursday's game kicks off the first-round playoff series between the two North Division teams. It's the first time since 1979 that the Leafs and Habs have met in the playoffs.

