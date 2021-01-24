Former Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong dead at 90
Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong has died. He was 90.
Forward guided club to 4 Stanley Cups, spent entire career with Toronto
The Maple Leafs confirmed the death on Sunday.
Armstrong captained the Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s and wore the blue and white his entire career.
