Skip to Main Content
NHL·Breaking

Former Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong dead at 90

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong has died. He was 90.

Forward guided club to 4 Stanley Cups, spent entire career with Toronto

The Canadian Press ·
Former Leafs captain George Armstrong, centre, waves to the crowd beside Red Kelly, left, and David Keon during a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Leafs 1964 Stanley Cup, on Feb. 8, 2013 in Toronto. (Getty Images)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong has died.

He was 90.

The Maple Leafs confirmed the death on Sunday.

Armstrong captained the Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s and wore the blue and white his entire career.

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now