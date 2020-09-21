Bob Nevin, winner of 2 Stanley Cups with Maple Leafs, dead at 82

Bob Nevin, a fan favourite who won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers, has died. He was 82.

Nevin died early Monday, according to the NHL. No cause of death was given.

Nevin, from South Porcupine, Ont., came to the Maple Leafs via the Toronto Marlboros, where he played four seasons and helped the team to a Memorial Cup title in 1956.

He played his first full NHL season in 1960-61, scoring 21 goals as a rookie and finishing runner-up to teammate Dave Keon in the Calder Trophy voting.

Nevin helped the Maple Leafs win Stanley Cup titles in 1962 and 1963 before being dealt to the Rangers in a blockbuster trade. He served as captain of the Rangers from 1965-71.

Nevin also played for the Minnesota North Stars, Los Angeles Kings, and the WHA's Edmonton Oilers.