Jets' Scheifele scores 32 seconds into OT to defeat Kings

Mark Scheifele snapped a personal scoring drought when he scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 victory over the L.A. Kings on Saturday night.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers set Scheifele up for his first goal of the season.

The OT loss snapped L.A.'s seven-game winning streak as they fell to 8-5-2. It also stopped a three-game winning streak on the road.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made made 27 saves on 29 shots as the Jets improved to 8-3-3 on the season.

Kings netminder Cal Petersen stopped 20-of-23 shots in the loss.

Winnipeg defenceman Dylan DeMelo tied the score 2-2 with the Jets shorthanded 13:36 into the third period. Centre Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen. It was DeMelo's first goal as a Jets player, and first goal since March 21, 2019 when he was with the Ottawa Senators.