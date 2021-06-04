Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Jets' Scheifele scores 32 seconds into OT to defeat Kings

Mark Scheifele snapped a personal scoring drought when he scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 victory over the L.A. Kings on Saturday night.

Game winner marks Winnipeg centre's 1st goal of the season

The Canadian Press ·
Mark Scheifele scores 32 seconds into overtime to lift the Jets to a 3-2 win over the L.A. Kings on Saturday. (David Lipnowski/Getty Images)

Mark Scheifele snapped a personal scoring drought when he scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 victory over the L.A. Kings on Saturday night.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers set Scheifele up for his first goal of the season.

The OT loss snapped L.A.'s seven-game winning streak as they fell to 8-5-2. It also stopped a three-game winning streak on the road.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made made 27 saves on 29 shots as the Jets improved to 8-3-3 on the season.

Kings netminder Cal Petersen stopped 20-of-23 shots in the loss.

WATCH | Scheifele's OT goal leads Jets to victory over Kings:

Scheifele's overtime winner lifts Jets over Kings

1 hour ago
1:39
Mark Scheifele scores 32 seconds into overtime to give Winnipeg a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles. 1:39

Winnipeg defenceman Dylan DeMelo tied the score 2-2 with the Jets shorthanded 13:36 into the third period. Centre Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen. It was DeMelo's first goal as a Jets player, and first goal since March 21, 2019 when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now