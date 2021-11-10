Kempe's OT marker sends Kings past Canadiens in Danault's return to Montreal
Habs fail to capitalize on former centre's late penalty as Los Angeles wins 6th straight
Adrian Kempe scored at 3:39 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre.
Ben Chiarot and Jake Evans scored for Montreal (3-10-1) and goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Kings goaltender Cal Peterson made 33 stops.
It was Phillip Danault's first game back at the Bell Centre since signing with the Kings as a free agent but he did not record a point.
The Canadiens opened the scoring at 15:03 of the first period when Chiarot scored after a scramble.
Los Angeles pulled even at 4:56 of the second period when Lemieux beat Allen with a powerful shot in the top left corner.
The Kings took a 2-1 lead just six seconds into the third period. Iafallo broke down the side after the opening faceoff and fooled Allen with a wrist shot.
Evans tied the game at 13:22 of the third after beating Tobias Bjornfoot with a nifty move near the faceoff circle.
