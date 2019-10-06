McDavid, Neal lead Oilers past Kings in offensive slugfest

James Neal had a pair of goals and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their second in a row to start the season, defeating the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in an offensive slugfest on Saturday.

Zack Kassian, Joakim Nygard and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (2-0-0).

Dustin Brown, Trevor Lewis, Anze Kopitar, Michael Amadio and Drew Doughty replied for the Kings (0-1-0).

The Oilers got a bit of a fluke goal just 53 seconds into the opening period as McDavid muscled his way through the middle and sent a centring pass that deflected off of Los Angeles defenceman Matt Roy and past goalie Jonathan Quick.

The Kings got a gift goal of their own three minutes later as Edmonton goalie Mike Smith got caught wandering and coughed the puck up to Kopitar, who sent it to Brown to deposit into the empty net.

Smith was victimized again five minutes later, losing a battle behind the net to Kyle Clifford, who fed it in front to Lewis for the goal.