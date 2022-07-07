Kings add women's hockey pioneer Manon Rhéaume to front-office staff
Canadian made history in 1992 by becoming 1st woman to play in an NHL game
The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rhéaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams.
The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rhéaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development.
She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson.
Rhéaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments within the hockey operations department," the team said.
She won a silver medal as a goaltender with Canada at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, the first to feature a women's hockey tournament. She also helped Canada win gold at the 1992 and 1994 world women's hockey championships.
"I'm excited to join the Kings and look forward to working with our young players as they go through their individual development process," Rhéaume said in a statement.
The NHL has seen several women hired for prominent positions over the past month, with Kate Madigan (New Jersey), Hayley Wickenheiser (Toronto) and Meghan Hunter (Chicago) landing assistant general manager roles with their clubs.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken recently named former Canadian national team member Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach for their American Hockey League affiliate.
