Kadri scores winner as Leafs beat Wild
Victory comes hours after Nylander agrees to 6-year deal
Kadri's goal bounced off Wild defenceman Nick Seeler, who was on the wrong end of two such plays Saturday. Seeler also had a puck deflect off him and into his own goal when Tyler Ennis scored Toronto's second goal of the night.
Auston Matthews also scored, and Frederick Anderson made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs for his 15th victory of the season.
The win came after news broke that Toronto signed restricted free-agent William Nylander to a six-year contract, ending an impasse with his contract. Saturday was the deadline for a deal to be done.
Matthews scored Toronto's first goal, his third in two games since returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him 14 games. The goal was his team-high sixth power play goal of the season.
Minnesota forward Jason Zucker got some redemption in the third period to even the game. After missing a wide-open shot for what would have been the equalizing goal, Zucker eventually tied it later in the period.
Zucker scored his eighth goal of the year at the 9:38 mark of the third on a pass from Mikael Granlund to make it 3. Minnesota outshot Toronto in the third period, but couldn't a go-ahead goal past Andersen.
Eric Staal and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.