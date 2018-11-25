Leafs' Andreas Johnsson nets early hat trick in rout of Flyers

Andreas Johnsson's hat trick just over 12 minutes into the game led an early barrage as the Toronto Maple Leafs cruised past the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Saturday.

John Tavares, Patrick Marleau and Josh Leivo also scored for Toronto (16-8-0). Backup goalie Garret Sparks made 35 saves for his first shutout of the season and the second of his career. Mitch Marner added two assists for the Leafs.

Calvin Pickard, who was claimed by the Flyers on waivers from Toronto before the start of the season, allowed four goals on six shots for Philadelphia (10-11-2) before getting the hook.

Anthony Stolarz allowed two goals on 34 shots in relief.

Coming off back-to-back road losses, including Friday's 4-2 decision in Columbus, the Leafs built a 4-0 lead after just 12:20 of action thanks in large part to the first hat trick of Johnsson's career.

The speedy winger got things going at 4:45 when he faked a slapshot off the rush before sliding the puck between Pickard's pads for his third goal of the season.

Watch Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at the Leafs game: