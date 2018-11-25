Leafs' Andreas Johnsson nets early hat trick in rout of Flyers
Toronto forward strikes three times in opening frame
Andreas Johnsson's hat trick just over 12 minutes into the game led an early barrage as the Toronto Maple Leafs cruised past the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Saturday.
Calvin Pickard, who was claimed by the Flyers on waivers from Toronto before the start of the season, allowed four goals on six shots for Philadelphia (10-11-2) before getting the hook.
Anthony Stolarz allowed two goals on 34 shots in relief.
Coming off back-to-back road losses, including Friday's 4-2 decision in Columbus, the Leafs built a 4-0 lead after just 12:20 of action thanks in large part to the first hat trick of Johnsson's career.
The speedy winger got things going at 4:45 when he faked a slapshot off the rush before sliding the puck between Pickard's pads for his third goal of the season.
Watch Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at the Leafs game:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.