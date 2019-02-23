Leafs storm back from early deficit to top Canadiens

Zach Hyman scored with 1:50 to go in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs erased an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews, with a goal and an assist each, and Tyler Ennis also scored for Toronto (37-20-4), which snapped a season-high three-game slide. Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots, while and Patrick Marleau, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists apiece.

Hyman and Andreas Johnsson both added empty netters.

"The first 10 minutes we were all over them and then all of a sudden it's 3-0," Hyman said. "What a win for us to end a losing streak, to come back like we did [on] Saturday night against Montreal.

"It's a good feeling."

Andrew Shaw and Jeff Petry, with a goal and an assist each, and Tomas Tatar replied for Montreal (33-22-7), which had its three-game win streak halted. Carey Price made 31 saves.

"It sucks," Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen said. "Hockey games lasts for 60 minutes, and we didn't play the full 60."

The winner came after Mitch Marner took the initial shot in front that hit Hyman, who collected the loose puck to score his 12th of the season to send Scotiabank Arena into a frenzy.

"Everybody contributed," Hyman said. "It was one of our best team wins of the year to be able to come back like that."

Johnsson added his 17th into an empty net with 57.5 seconds left. Hyman's empty-net goal then came after he was taken down on a breakaway by Shea Weber.

Having fought back to get within a goal in the second period after falling behind 3-0 before the game was 14 minutes old, the Leafs tied the score at 6:58 of the third on a fortuitous bounce. Marleau's dump in took a crazy hop off the boards in front to Nylander, who fired his fourth into the open net with Price out of position.

Johnsson took hooking penalty with eight minutes to go in regulation, but Toronto's Kasperi Kapanen came closest to scoring when he toe-dragged a Montreal defender and rang a shot off the post to set up the late drama.

Toronto trailed 3-0 after a disastrous opening 20 minutes, but got one back early in the second on the power play. Matthews, who beat Price in overtime in the season opener back on Oct. 3, took a pass from Rielly and fooled the Montreal netminder through the five-hole for his 29th goal of the season at 2:13.

The Canadiens came close to going up 4-1 later in the period, but Andersen stopped Paul Byron and Max Domi in quick succession.

Toronto got another power play when Lehkonen went off for goalie interference towards the end of the period, and connected when Nylander fed a no-look pass down low to Marleau, who quickly found Ennis for his eighth.

The Leafs came in having won six in a row against the Canadiens — including two overtime victories this season after sweeping their four meetings in 2017-18 to snap Montreal's 14-game winning streak over Toronto — but fell behind early.

Shaw opened the scoring at 8:07 of the first when he got two bites at a loose puck thanks to some disjointed defensive coverage in front of Andersen before burying his 13th the season, and third against the Leafs.