Barrie leads ways over Avs as Keefe's Leafs win 2nd in a row
Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist in his return to Colorado, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday night.
Toronto's Tyson Barrie has goal, assist in return to Colorado
Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist in his return to Colorado, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday night.
Auston Matthews also had a goal and an assist as Toronto earned its second straight win since Sheldon Keefe took over after Mike Babcock was fired Wednesday. Keefe coached the Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win at Arizona on Thursday night.
Nicholas Shore, Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen had 34 saves.
Barrie, who was traded to the Maple Leafs in July, got a warm reception from fans during a timeout in the first period. The defenceman spent seven-plus seasons with the Avalanche and left as the franchise leader in goals (75), assists (232) and points (307) at his position.
Nazem Kadri, who was sent to Colorado in the deal, had two assists against his former team.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.