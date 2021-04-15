Leafs' Auston Matthews out of lineup against Jets on Thursday

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews will miss Thursday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with an injury and is listed as day-to-day.

When asked if it was a recurrence of a wrist injury from earlier in the season, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said, "It's similar but not the same."

Keefe said the injury is not expected to keep Matthews out for long.

Matthews stepped on the ice for the morning skate, but left before the session began.

WATCH | 9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds:

9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds Sports 2:09 With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 trades that are still talked about today. 2:09

Matthews leads the NHL with 32 goals and is tied for fourth in league scoring with 53 points.

The North Division-leading Leafs are five points ahead of the second-place Jets.

Toronto has lost two in a row.

Leafs sign forward Rodion Amirov to entry-level deal

Toronto also announced it has signed forward Rodion Amirov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old had nine goals and four assists in 39 games with Ufa Salavat Yulayev of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League this past season.

He also made nine playoff appearances for the team, where he was kept without a point.

Amirov served as Russia's alternate captain at the 2021 world junior championship. The Russians finished fourth in the tournament.

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NHL draft.

The six-foot winger will join the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, and the Maple Leafs development program following the completion of visa and quarantine requirements.

WATCH | Rob Pizzo recaps a light NHL trade deadline: