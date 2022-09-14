Seattle Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant GM
One of expansion franchise's 1st hires becomes 6th woman in position across NHL
The Seattle Kraken have promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.
Mandrycky was one of the first front-office hires by the Kraken after the expansion franchise was awarded by the NHL. She becomes the sixth female assistant general manager currently in the NHL.
"I am extremely honoured to step into this role with the Kraken," Mandrycky said Wednesday in a statement. "I'd like to thank my team, who have been an essential part of the day-to-day success of our department and organization. I appreciate the trust Ron and Tod Leiweke have shown in not only me, but our whole department, and I'm excited to continue to grow with this team."
Mandrycky will join Ricky Olczyk and Jason Botterill as assistant general managers working alongside GM Ron Francis. Mandrycky will continue to lead Seattle's research and development team but also oversee amateur scouting as part of her promotion.
Mandrycky spent four seasons as an analyst for the Minnesota Wild before joining the Kraken.
