Jets GM Cheveldayoff to discuss Chicago sexual assault allegations with NHL on Friday

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is to meet Friday with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss his role in the organizational mishandling of allegations that a Chicago assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.

Cheveldayoff was originally scheduled to meet with Bettman on Monday, but the Jets said the meeting was moved up at the team's request.

Cheveldayoff was the assistant general manager of the team when the allegations against then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich were made by player Kyle Beach.

A recent investigation by law firm Jenner & Block commissioned by Chicago in response to two lawsuits found that the allegations were largely ignored by the team for three weeks after a May 23, 2010, meeting discussing them took place.

Cheveldayoff was among Chicago's leaders at the meeting, according to the investigation.

In a release Tuesday, Cheveldayoff said he had shared everything he knew about the matter as part of his participation in the Jenner & Block investigation.

"Further, I look forward to my discussion with Commissioner Bettman at the soonest possible date to continue to co-operate fully with the National Hockey League," he said in the release. "I will reserve any further comment until after that conversation has been conducted."

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who was Chicago's head coach in 2010, met with Bettman on Thursday.

