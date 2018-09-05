Skip to Main Content
NHL takes stand against Stanley Cup keg stands

NHL takes stand against Stanley Cup keg stands

The NHL prefers that the Stanley Cup not be used for keg stands in the future, after Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals made extensive use of the manoeuvre while celebrating their title this offseason.

Keeper of Cup says new rule would help preserve history, prevent damage

Field Level Media ·
After Alex Ovechkin's extensive partying with the Stanley Cup, the NHL asked on Tuesday that the trophy not be used for keg stands in the future. (Instagram)
The NHL prefers that the Stanley Cup not be used for keg stands in the future, after Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals made extensive use of the manoeuvre while celebrating their title this offseason.

"We ask them politely not to do it," Philip Pritchard, who maintains the Cup, told the Washington Post in a story published Tuesday. "We're trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don't want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something."

During a keg stand, the participant typically does a handstand while putting his or her bodyweight on the keg — in this case, the Cup — while drinking as much as he or she can. Ovechkin was seen on social media doing several as the Capitals celebrated in early June, and he and goaltender Braden Holtby helped Jimmy Fallon perform the feat on TV.

Pritchard told the Post a firm decision will be made about outlawing keg stands on the Cup later this month or early next month.

"We'll see what happens as we move forward with the Cup," he said. "At the end of September, the Cup is going in to get engraved and updated and cleaned and everything, so we'll see how it is because we have to take it apart then and everything. We'll know probably more then, in early October, once it's back for the home opener.

"Our biggest thing is respect for it."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us