Flames sign newly-acquired star Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million US extension

Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, $84 million US extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday.

The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.

Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade.

Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists were a league best.

The Saint-Jerome, Que., native has spent his entire 10-year career with the Panthers after being drafted third overall in the 2011 draft.

He has recorded 198 goals and 415 assists for 613 points over the course of 671 career games.