Eric Staal remains on roll, leads Wild past struggling Jets in OT
Veteran forward has 3 goals in 6-game stretch; Scheifeile stays hot with 2 points
Eric Staal poked home a rebound after a scramble in front of the Winnipeg goal on Saturday, sending the Minnesota Wild past the visiting Jets 3-2 in overtime.
Minnesota was 0-for-5 on the power-play in regulation before scoring on Blake Wheeler's slashing penalty in the extra session.
Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost three of their past four games. Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for Winnipeg.
The Wild outshot the Jets 16-4 in the third.
Power surge
Special teams played a big role on Saturday.
Winnipeg scored both its goals with the man-advantage and has scored on the power-play in six of its past seven games and are 7-for-21 during that stretch.
Meanwhile, Minnesota's power-play had struggled before overtime. The Wild are now 5-for-42 on the power-play in their last 15 games. Minnesota has also allowed 16 power-play goals to opponents in the last 21 games.
Minnesota appeared ready to break its scoring slump when Foligno scored his fifth goal of the season 1:12 into the game. Foligno finished off a series of passes from Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek with an easy goal into an open net as Hellebuyck tried to slide across the crease.
Quick out of gate
Hellebuyck shutout the Wild in a 6-0 win in Minnesota on Dec. 21.
One power play was all Winnipeg needed to get going.
Scheifele scored with a quick shot following a cross-ice pass from Wheeler 39 seconds into the second period.
Wheeler scored his 14th goal of the season 52 seconds into the third period. The Jets started the period with the man-advantage following Jordan Greenway's high-sticking, double-minor penalty near the end of the second.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.