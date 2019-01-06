Jets cruise to victory over Stars
Kyle Connor's goal ends 10-game pointless streak
Kyle Connor ended a 10-game pointless streak with a goal that helped the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday.
Alexander Radulov had a power-play goal for the Stars, who lost for the first time in regulation in their last six games (4-1-1).
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (26-13-2), who rebounded after being shut out 4-0 by Pittsburgh on Friday.
Ben Bishop stopped 24 shots for the Stars (22-17-4),
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 13-9 in the scoreless first period.
Radulov has a goal and five assists during a three-game point streak. Tyler Seguin was credited with the second assist. It was his 300th NHL career assist and extended his point streak to five games with four goals and three assists.
Lowry got some satisfaction exactly a minute later with the equalizer after getting his own rebound and firing the puck past Bishop. Myers' wraparound made it 2-1 at 18:56.
Connor extended Winnipeg's lead at 1:15 of the third with a blast from the high slot to record his 14th goal of the season and 29th point.
He was back on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler in Winnipeg's first game without winger Nikolaj Ehlers, who's out with an upper-body injury for at least a month. Mason Appleton filled the roster spot.
The Stars pulled Bishop with five minutes remaining and Morrissey notched his fifth goal of the season at 16:30 while the Jets were shorthanded. With Bishop back in net, Little scored with 18 seconds left.
