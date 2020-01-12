Predators' Juuse Saros frustrates Jets in 1st shutout of season
Turns aside 28 shots to avenge 2-1 loss in November; Kyle Turris scores lone goal
Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators defeated the hometown Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Sunday.
It was Winnipeg's sixth straight loss at home (0-5-1).
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets (24-18-4), who were starting a three-game homestand at Bell MTS Place, where they last won on Dec. 15.
Sometimes opportunity just comes knocking at <a href="https://twitter.com/kyleturris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kyleturris</a>' door. <a href="https://t.co/enlNqjQBNd">pic.twitter.com/enlNqjQBNd</a>—@NHL
Predators captain Roman Josi had his point streak end at 12 games. He had 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) during the career-high run, which was the league's longest active streak and a record for a defenceman in the franchise's history.
Jets forward Andrew Copp had a short-handed breakaway early in the first period, but Saros stopped it in his 22nd game of the season.
Jets' Poolman exits with lower-body injury
The Predators outshot the Jets 15-7 in the opening period. Winnipeg had 11 giveaways in the frame compared to Nashville's two.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Preds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Preds</a> are three points out of a playoff spot with a game in hand. 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSHvsWPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSHvsWPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/340wia3FGT">pic.twitter.com/340wia3FGT</a>—@PredsNHL
Jets defenceman Tucker Poolman left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and didn't return.
Winnipeg had a power play early in the second, but Saros turned aside shots by Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.
The Jets outshot the visitors 11-9 in the middle period and only had one giveaway to Nashville's four.
Winnipeg went on another power play near the midway point of the third, but a blast by Laine bounced off Saros.
The Jets, who host Vancouver on Tuesday, are 2-2-1 in their past five games. Nashville plays in Edmonton Tuesday.
