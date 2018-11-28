Peguins rally in 3rd for win over Jets

Zach Aston-Reese capped off a third-period rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Sidney Crosby, Riley Sheahan and Derek Grant also scored for the Penguins (10-8-5).

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (13-8-2) and Brandon Tanev had another.

Tanev got things started for the Jets at 7:01 with his fourth goal of the season, coming on a short-handed breakaway with a wraparound that beat Casey DeSmith.

Crosby tied it up at the 18:13 mark of the first period with a slick up-close backhander that fooled Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. It was Crosby's 10th goal this season.

Scheifele put the Jets back in the lead just 39 seconds into the second period on a feed from captain Blake Wheeler.