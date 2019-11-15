Scheifele's late goal lifts Jets over Panthers
Winnipeg on a roll after tough stretch
Mark Scheifele scored late in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night.
The Jets are 5-1-1 in their past seven games following a 2-5-0 stretch.
Vincent Trocheck scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.
Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead when Ehlers' one-timer from the left circle went between Bobrovsky's pads at 4:28 of the third. Trocheck tied it when he backhanded in a rebound from the left side of the crease at 7:13 of the second.
The Jets led 1-0 after Morrissey's wrist shot from the slot with 16:15 left in the second.
Barkov tied it at 1 on his power-play goal with 4:52 left in the second. Mike Hoffman's shot from above the right circle was blocked by Brossoit, but Barkov was able to backhand in the rebound. Barkov has a seven-game points streak.
The Panthers have scored at least one power-play goal in their past eight games.
