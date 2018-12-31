Oilers drop the ball in 3rd as Jets skate away with road win

Brendan Lemieux scored a pair of goals as the Winnipeg Jets ended 2018 on an upbeat note, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Monday.

Brandon Tanev and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets (25-12-2), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Leon Draisaitl had a pair of goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the other for the Oilers (18-18-3), who lost all five games of their recent homestand and have dropped six in a row overall.

Edmonton was first on the board with a goal coming with five minutes left in the first period as Connor McDavid displayed a burst of speed to get past a defender along the boards. McDavid then sent the puck in front for Nugent-Hopkins, who beat Jets starter Connor Hellebuyck for his 14th of the season.

The Jets tied the game five minutes into the second frame when a long shot by Jacob Trouba was tipped by Tanev past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.

Winnipeg scored again about a minute later as a big scramble in front of the net ended with the puck slipping under Koskinen. The goal was credited to Lemieux.

Back and forth

The Oilers pulled even with a power-play goal with two minutes left in the second on a one-timer blast from Draisaitl. It was his 20th of the season.

Winnipeg got that goal back just 29 seconds later when Wheeler picked the top corner.

Edmonton knotted the game up again seven minutes into the third period when McDavid picked off a pass and fed it in front to Draisaitl, who beat Hellebuyck with a backhand shot.

The Jets surged back in front with six minutes remaining on another goal by Lemieux, who came into Monday with only two goals in his career.

Hellebuyck robbed Draisaitl in tight with just 23 seconds left to preserve the win.

The Oilers begin a four-game road trip in Arizona on Wednesday, while the Jets are off until Friday, when they travel to Pittsburgh.