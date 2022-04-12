Winnipeg's winter wallop forces NHL to push back Jets-Kraken game

The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including up to 50 cm of snow and winds gusting up to 70 km per hour, creating zero visibility at times.

The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played at 1 p.m. CT on May 1.

The league says the storm would not only force the cancellation of the game but prevent "timely and necessary post-game travel."

The Jets are set to face the Panthers in Florida on Friday.

Winnipeg (35-28-11) kept its faint playoff hopes alive Monday with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Kraken (23-43-6) have been eliminated from post-season contention in their inaugural season.

WATCH | Jets beat Canadiens as playoff push continues: