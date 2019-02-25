Coyotes top Jets after Shane Doan jersey retirement
Former captain's No. 19 raised to the rafters in Arizona
Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday night after retiring the No. 19 jersey of former captain Shane Doan.
The Coyotes kept pace in the Western Conference playoff race, winning their third straight game and fourth in five. They are three points behind Minnesota for the second wild card.
Patrik Laine scored early before Winnipeg was shut out for almost 58 minutes. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.
WATCH | Coyotes retire Shane Doan's jersey before meeting with Jets:
A sellout crowd was on hand to see Doan's No. 19 raised to the rafters at Gila River Arena before a game that matched the two teams he played for during his 21 seasons in the NHL.
Laine gave the large number of Jets fans in attendance something to cheer about quickly. An early tripping penalty gave Winnipeg a power play, and Laine fired in Blake Wheeler's pass with a one-timer at 2:11 of the first period.
It was Laine's 28th goal of the season, second-most on the Jets. Wheeler got his 60th assist, second-most in the NHL.
Wheeler became the first player in franchise history to have 60 assists in consecutive seasons.
WATCH | Coyotes win to keep pace in playoff race:
The Coyotes tied it at 5:43 when Richardson cleaned up Goligoski's run to the net for his 12th goal of the season.
In the second period, Crouse tried a backhand that went off Brossoit and back to the Jets' Ben Chiarot, who deflected the puck into the net.
Crouse was credited with the goal, his 10th of the season, and the Coyotes took a 2-1 lead at 7:40.
Keller made it 3-1 at 13:46. Alex Galchenyuk delivered a pass from along the boards right onto Keller's stick for an open left-handed shot that eluded Brossoit. Keller reached 12 goals on the season, and Galchenyuk 21 assists.
The Coyotes came close to a short-handed goal in the final seconds of the second, but it was disallowed when officials ruled Goligoski kicked the puck into the net.
Archibald scored into an empty net with 31 seconds to play. Kuemper stopped 18 shots in the third period.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.