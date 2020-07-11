Lightning's Steven Stamkos injured again during voluntary workouts
Captain won't be full participant when camp opens Monday, says GM BriseBois
Captain Steven Stamkos will be limited at the start of Tampa Bay Lightning training camp because of a new lower-body injury.
General manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday that Stamkos fully recovered from core muscle surgery in early March but was injured again during voluntary workouts. Stamkos is expected to be ready for the start of the NHL's expanded 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs in early August.
"We don't have a specific timeline for when he will be a full participant in camp, but we expect he will be ready in time for games," BriseBois said. "He's here, he's skating, he's been getting treatment, he's been coming to Amalie [Arena] doing his dry land work. But he will not be a full participant on Day One of training camp."
WATCH | NHL, NHLPA approve return to play for Aug. 1:
With files from CBC Sports
