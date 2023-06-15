Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla returns to Flames as special adviser to GM

Jarome Iginla is back with the Calgary Flames.

The team announced Thursday the Hall of Fame winger has been named special adviser to rookie general manager and former teammate Craig Conroy.

Iginla registered 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 games with Calgary during his decorated playing career, including two 50-goal seasons as one of the NHL's top power forwards.

The 18th captain in Flames history, the Edmonton native also played for Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles.

Inducted as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame's 2020 class, Iginla won the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer in 2002 and 2004. He also captured the Ted Lindsay Award in 2002 as the most outstanding player voted on by his peers across the league.

The golden goal and Olympic success solidified Jarome Iginla’s Hall of Fame career Duration 1:22 Delivering the assist to Sidney Crosby in Vancouver 2010 to add another win to his Salt Lake City 2002 debut, Jarome Iginla made his mark on the hockey world with multiple gold medal performances for Canada’s men’s hockey team.

The 45-year-old finished with 625 goals, 675 assists for 1,300 points in 1,554 games.

Iginla, who won Olympic gold with Canada in 2002 and 2010, and Conroy played together for parts of nine seasons in Calgary, including the Flames' run to the 2004 Stanley Cup final.

"Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL," Conroy said in a statement. "That day has finally come and I'm happy to welcome him back to Calgary.

"Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup."

Bratt re-ups with Devils

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million US contract extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal, which will pay the 24-year-old an average of $7.875 million annually. The contract starts out with a $10 million salary next season and gradually decreases to $6 million in the final year, 2030-31.

Bratt, who earned $5.45 million last season, was a restricted free agent. He had 32 goals and 41 assists as the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. His 32 goals and plus-14 rating were career highs.

Bratt has played six seasons with the Devils, starting in 2017-18. He is one of 10 players in franchise history to have 70-plus points in multiple seasons. He is also the first Devils player since Zach Parise (2008-09 to 2009-10) with at least 70 points in consecutive seasons.

Bratt slumped in the playoffs, scoring a goal and five assists as New Jersey beat the Rangers in seven games in the first round and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five in the second.

Canucks' Bear has surgery

Also, the Vancouver Canucks said defenceman Ethan Bear underwent successful shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for six months.

General manager Patrick Alvin said in a statement that the injury was sustained at the men's world hockey championship, where Bear played eight games.

Bear was set to become a restricted free agent this summer after playing on a one-year, $2.2-million deal.

The defenceman registered three goals and 16 points, averaging 18:32 in ice time through 61 games last season.

Bear was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.