NHL trims Columbus from hub city shortlist, all Canadian cities remain in contention
NHL

The Blue Jackets were informed Monday that Columbus will not be one of the NHL's hub cities. Columbus was one of 10 finalists, including seven in the U.S.

Las Vegas considered U.S. front-runner; 2 hubs in Canada possible

The Associated Press ·
A woman wearing a mask pulls her suitcase in front of Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. All three Canadian cities — Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver — remain in the running as hub city locations after the NHL eliminated Columbus from contention Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NHL has begun winnowing its possible locations to resume the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all three potential Canadian cities are still in the running.

Las Vegas is now considered the U.S. favourite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected. Canada's federal government last week said it would allow the league to quarantine internally, making Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton realistic possibilities — if not the front-runners.

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities — one for the Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference. The Stanley Cup Final or "final four" would likely be in one of the two cities.

WATCH | Choosing hub cities a complicated task:

While the NHL tries to narrow down the list of hub cities from ten to two, Rob Pizzo looks at the problems they face. 3:00
