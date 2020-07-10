Ontario Premier Ford confident in NHL's pandemic plan for hub cities
12 teams reportedly bound for Toronto as part of league's return plan
With the NHL and NHL Players' Association reportedly on the verge of signing off on a plan to return to play in Edmonton and Toronto this summer, Ontario's premier is defending his province's decision to try to host the league in the midst of a pandemic.
Doug Ford says he's comfortable with the NHL's plan, despite the fact British Columbia expressed some reservations about health procedures that ultimately led to Vancouver dropping out of hub-city contention.
Multiple media outlets have reported Toronto and Edmonton are the league's choices for hub cities during a 24-team resumption of play slated to start later this summer.
The league hopes to start training camps in the 24 cities next week.
WATCH | NHL reportedly headed to Toronto, Edmonton:
Seven American cities and three Canadian cities started as candidates to be hub cities, but the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States made an all-Canadian return more enticing.
"They have very stringent rules and regulations for their players," Ford said of the NHL. "When they told me [players are] getting tested every single day, I'm no medical professional but I don't think they need testing every day. Maybe every third day or whatever.
"They're tough on the players. I think people would like to see a few hockey games on television. I don't think it would be too bad."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.