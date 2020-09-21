Oilers' Leon Draisaitl captures Hart, Lindsay as NHL reveals award winners
Jets' Hellebuyck takes Vezina Trophy as league's top goalie
Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl won the NHL's most valuable player award, while Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck has been named the league's goalie of the year.
Draisaitl won both the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the player deemed by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to be the most valuable player to his team, and the Ted Lindsay award, passed out annually to the league's most-outstanding player, as chosen by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.
The 24-year-old German led the league with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in the regular season.
Hellebuyck, 27, posted a 31-21-5 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in the regular season. He led all goaltenders in games played (58), shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656) and shutouts (6).
Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar was named rookie of the year Monday, and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators took home defenceman of the year honours.
The NHL's annual awards ceremony is generally a glitzy affair held in Las Vegas, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's honours were announced at an empty Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.