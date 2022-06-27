Canuck icons Henrik, Daniel Sedin, Sens star Alfredsson lead 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class
Vancouver's Roberto Luongo, Finnish star Riikka Sallinen will also be enshrined
Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, women's player Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie have been voted as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
Henrik Sedin — selected No. 3 overall at the 1999 draft, one spot behind Daniel — is the Vancouver Canucks' all-time leader in assists (830), points (1,070), games played (1,330) and power-play points (369).
He won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer in 2009-10. He added 23 goals and 78 points in 105 playoff games, including Vancouver's run to the 2011 Stanley Cup final.
If Henrik was the passer on what was one of hockey's most dangerous lines, Daniel Sedin was the trigger man.
His 393 goals are first in Canucks history, and he sits second in assists (648), points (1,041), games played (1,306) and power-play points (367).
Daniel Sedin won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the league as voted by NHL Players' Association members in 2010-11 to go along with the Art Ross Trophy. He added 71 points in 102 playoff games.
WATCH | Daniel and Henrik Sedin have numbers retired in Vancouver:
Eligible since for induction since 2017, Alfredsson put up 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL seasons.
The former Senators captain and face of franchise won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 1996, and added 100 points in 124 playoff contests.
Alfredsson won Olympic gold in 2006 and led Ottawa to the 2007 Cup final.
The hall's 2020 edition was finally inducted last November after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials decided against naming a class of 2021.
The selection committee met in-person this year for the first time since 2019.
