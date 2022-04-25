Skip to Main Content
NHL

Canadiens honour legend Guy Lafleur with pre-game ceremony

The Montreal Canadiens paid tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston on Sunday.

Fans at Bell Centre pay tribute with standing ovation that lasts more than 10 minutes

The Canadian Press ·
Fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal watch on during a ceremony in memory of Guy Lafleur prior to a game against Boston on Sunday night. The Habs legend passed away on Friday at the age of 70. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight.

The team paid tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston.

A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur: his name, his number, his signature and the years of life — 1951 to 2022.

WATCH l Canadiens honour Lafleur's legacy in ceremony:

Canadiens honour Guy Lafleur's legacy in pregame ceremony

59 minutes ago
Duration 17:14
Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur, who died on Friday, is honoured with a special pregame ceremony at the Bell Centre. 17:14

Before the game, Yvan Cournoyer, who played with Lafleur between 1971 and 1979, told reporters Lafleur was easy to play with and that while anyone could see how many goals Lafleur scored, it was his friend he would remember.

Chris Nilan, who played with Montreal between 1980 and 1988, says Lafleur helped him feel like he belonged on the team when he first joined.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now