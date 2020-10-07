Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur has recurrence of lung cancer

Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur is again battling lung cancer.

The 69-year-old was diagnosed this week, according to a statement from Center hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

"It's a big blow, but I am continuing my battle with confidence and serenity thanks to the support of the CHUM," Lafleur said in the statement. "I would particularly like to thank the entire team of Dr. Tehfe of the Integrated Cancer Centre for their professionalism and good care."

Lafleur had lung surgery in November 2019 to remove the upper lobe of one of his lungs and to remove the lymph nodes. He also had quadruple bypass heart surgery in September 2019.

CHUM said the Hall of Famer would begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments as part of a research protocol.

Decorated career

The 69-year-old native of Thurso, Que., played in 1,126 career NHL games from 1971 to 1991, registering 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists).

Lafleur spent the first 14 years of his career with the Canadiens, followed by a three-year retirement. He then played with the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two.

Most of those three seasons were played after he'd already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Lafleur became the first player in NHL history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

He holds the record for most points as a Canadien and helped the club win the Stanley Cup five times.

Lafleur, named one of the NHL's top 100 players of all time in 2017 by the league, was the sixth Canadien to have his number (No. 10) retired.