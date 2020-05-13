Bettman says it's too easy to cancel NHL season, vows league will return
Commissioner says he's encouraged by states beginning to reopen
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says he has no plans to cancel the remainder of the NHL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to The Mercury News, Bettman responded to a question on the state of the season by saying ending it early was "not something I'm even contemplating."
"I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we're considering and our ability to execute them, we'll get this season done," Bettman said, adding that cancelling is "too easy a solution."
"States are reopening, cities are reopening," Bettman said. "And if we do the right things, I think we'll be able to finish the season."
The NHL suspended the season on March 12 with 189 games left in the season due to the novel coronavirus.
The league is looking at plans to centralize groups of teams in low-risk centres, with games being held in empty arenas, in hopes of resuming the 2019-20 campaign this summer.
The NHL did not award the Stanley Cup in 1919 during the Spanish Flu epidemic, and in 2005 because of a lockout.
