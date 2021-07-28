NHL free-agent frenzy: Hyman reportedly bolts Leafs to join Oilers on 7-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to sign forward Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 US million contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing can't be announced until the NHL's free agency period begins later in the day.

The long-anticipated move comes after the Connor McDavid-led Oilers lacked secondary scoring as they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets. Hyman has topped 20 goals in two of his six NHL seasons. He has 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games last season.

Edmonton also re-signed defenceman Tyson Barrie before he was eligible to become a free agent, and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alec Martinez is also staying put.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The AP that Martinez signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with an annual salary cap hit of $5.25 million. A different person with direct knowledge of Barrie's deal said the 10th-year player signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract.

Avalanche keep captain

General managers can scratch Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog off their list of available players after the Avalanche captain signed an eight-year, $56-million US contract late Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, two-time Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman is a lock to leave the Tampa Bay Lightning, and there will be no shortage of suitors interested in a gritty forward who can help get a contender over the hump.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and expansion Seattle Kraken are among the teams that could be active with more than $20 million in salary cap space. And the Vegas Golden Knights could go big-name shopping after clearing space by trading Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago.

The Golden Knights dealt Vezina-winner Marc-Andre Fleury to the Devils on Tuesday to clear up salary cap space ahead of the NHL free-agent season, which opened Wednesday. ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"We'll use our resources to work to make the team as strong and competitive as possible," Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon said. "There's never any guarantees you're going to be able to do the things you might like to do. There's a lot of factors at play, obviously, when you get to free agency."

A handful of free agents already have deals in place.

Parise, Suter among top names available

Veteran defenceman Keith Yandle was free to talk to other teams as soon as he was bought out by Florida and has an agreement in place with Philadelphia on a $900,000 contract for next season.

Other players who were bought out, including defenceman Ryan Suter and forward Zach Parise whose stints in Minnesota are over after next season, could find homes very quickly after noon ET. Former New York Rangers defenceman Tony DeAngelo is also in that camp and has been linked to Carolina.

The 28-year-old Landeskog was re-signed shortly before midnight ET, when both sides faced an NHL deadline allowing players to sign eight-year contracts. Any deals struck afterward are capped at seven years.

Landeskog represents a key piece to a team coming off a President's Trophy-winning season, before being eliminated in six games by Vegas in the West Division final. He finished second on the team with 20 goals — his eighth 20-goal season in nine years — and his 218 career goals rank sixth on the team list, and third since the Avalanche relocated to Colorado in 1995.

In the wise words of Mr. Sakic!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/5Qg9azQpFS">pic.twitter.com/5Qg9azQpFS</a> —@Avalanche

"We are thrilled to have our captain signed to a long-term deal," said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. "Gabe is the heart and soul of this team and an integral part of our organization both on the ice and in the community."

The players whose contracts expire Wednesday will be part of a talking and signing frenzy, since the league and NHLPA eliminated the negotiation period for free agents.

"You might have a bit of a feel of where you stood with respect to a certain player," McCrimmon said. "Now it opens with a starter's pistol on Wednesday, so it's a little harder to predict."

One prediction that's easy to make is a flurry of goaltender movement. Beyond Grubauer, former starters Petr Mrazek and James Reimer from Carolina and Frederik Andersen from Toronto are expected to be available.

Braden Holtby, the 2016 Vezina Trophy winner who backstopped Washington to the Stanley Cup in 2018, should attract interest despite being bought out by Vancouver following a down season. Same goes for Martin Jones, who struggled the past three seasons before San Jose bought him out Tuesday.

Sharks GM Doug Wilson is now looking for a replacement and should not have much trouble on that front.

"We need one more guy that I think is a quality veteran that is a stabilizer — you know what you're going to get," Wilson said. "There's a few of them out there, and we'll be exploring that."