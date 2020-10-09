Canucks sign goalie Braden Holtby to 2-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed free agent goalie Braden Holtby on Friday to a two-year contract worth an annual average value (AAV) of $4.3 million US.

Holtby, 31, is coming off a five-year deal with the Washington Capitals worth $30.5M.

The goaltender, from Lloydminster, Sask., won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2016, and won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

Holtby started 47 regular-season games for Washington last season, posting a goals-against average of 3.11 and a .897 save percentage.

Holtby's signing means unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom is not likely to return to Vancouver.

