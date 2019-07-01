2019 NHL free agency and trade tracker
Get up to date on all the signings from the NHL's free agent frenzy, which officially opened up on July 1.
Catch up on all the key signings and deals on July 1
Get up to date on all the signings from the NHL's free agent frenzy, which officially opened up on July 1.
Moves and contract terms listed below have been announced by teams or reported by reputable media.
All salaries listed are the total for the length of the deal and are in US currency.
July 1
New York Rangers:
- Sign F Artemi Panarin (7 years, $81.5M)
Minneota Wild:
- Sign F Mats Zuccarello (5 years, $30M)
Montreal Canadiens:
- Sign G Keith Kinkaid (1 year, $1.75M)
San Jose Sharks:
- Re-sign RFA Timo Meier (4 years, $24M)
Washington Capitals:
- Sign F Garnet Hathaway (4 years, $6M)
Pittsburgh Penguins:
- Sign D Brandon Tanev (6 years, $21M)
Florida Panthers:
- Sign F Noel Acciari (3 years, $5M)
Detroit Red Wings:
- Sign D Patrik Nemeth (2 year)
Minnesota Wild:
- Sign F Ryan Hartman (2 year, $3.8M)
Vancouver Canucks:
- Sign D Jordie Benn (2 years, $4M)
Florida Panthers:
- Sign D Anton Stralman (3 years, $16.5M)
Dallas Stars:
- Sign D Andrej Sekera (1 year, $1.5M)
- Sign F Corey Perry (1 year, $1.5M)
Buffalo Sabres acquire:
- F Jimmy Vesey
New York Rangers acquire:
- 2021 3rd-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs:
- Sign F Jason Spezza (1 year, $700K)
Edmonton Oilers:
- Sign F Markus Granlund (1 year, $1.3M)
- Sign G Mike Smith (1 year, $2M)
Ottawa Senators:
- Sign D Ron Hainsey (1 year, $3.5M)
- Sign F Tyler Ennis (1 year)
Calgary Flames:
- Sign G Cam Talbot (1 year, $2.75M)
Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:
- D Cody Ceci
- D Ben Harpur
- C Aaron Luchuk
- 2020 3rd-round pick
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- D Nikita Zaitev
- F Connor Brown
- F Michael Carcone
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.