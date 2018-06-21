2018 NHL free agency tracker

Get up to date on the latest key signings from the NHL's 2018 off-season by following the tracker below.

The free-agent market opens on July 1, but teams are allowed to re-sign their own players before that.

Some of the top players expected to be available as unrestricted free agents on July 1 include New York Islanders forward John Tavares, Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson, Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk, Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny and KHL scoring champion Ilya Kovalchuk, who last played in the NHL in 2013.

Moves and contract terms listed below have been announced by teams or reported by reputable media.

All salaries listed are the total for the length of the deal and are in US currency.

June 20

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Re-sign D Connor Carrick (1 year, $1.3M)

Re-sign G Calvin Pickard (1 year, $800K)

Full story

June 19

Edmonton Oilers:

Re-sign D Matt Benning (2 years, $3.8M)

June 16

Montreal Canadiens:

Re-sign F Max Domi (2 years, $6.3M)

Full story

May 30

Ottawa Senators:

Re-sign F Magnus Paajarvi (1 year, $900K)

May 24

San Jose Sharks:

Re-sign F Evander Kane (7 years, $49M)

Full story

May 22

Montreal Canadiens:

Re-sign G Antti Niemi (1 year, $950K)

May 15

Colorado Avalanche:

Re-sign D Mark Barberio (2 years, $2.9M)

April 14

Edmonton Oilers: