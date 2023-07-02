Maple Leafs sign winger Bertuzzi to 1-year deal worth $5.5M US

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million US, the team announced Sunday.

Bertuzzi, 28, had four goals and 10 assists in 29 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season before getting traded to the Boston Bruins in March for two draft picks.

The six-foot-one, 186-pound left-winger added four goals and 12 assists in 21 contests for Boston, as well as five goals and five assists to tie Brad Marchand for the Bruins' scoring lead in the playoffs with 10 points in seven games.

Bertuzzi became a free agent following the completion of a two-year, $9.5 million contract he signed in Detroit.

He had spent the entirety of his six-plus years in the NHL with the Red Wings prior to the trade. He was Detroit's second-round pick (58th overall) in the 2013 draft.

The Sudbury, Ont., native has 218 points (92 goals, 126 assists) in 326 career games.

Flames ink defenceman Oesterle to 1-year deal

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Jordan Oesterle to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old from Dearborn Heights, Mich., compiled four goals and 15 assists in 97 games over the previous two seasons with the Red Wings.

Oesterle has 19 goals and 65 assists in 349 career NHL games with Detroit, Arizona, Chicago and Edmonton.

The Western Michigan University product was a member of the U.S. team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 men's world championship.

The six-foot, 190-pound player's contract is one way and worth $925,000.

The Flames also announced Sunday the re-signing of Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil and Colton Poolman.

Calgary acquired Hunt of Cranbrook, B.C., at the trade deadline from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Radim Zohorna.

The 27-year-old winger had five goals and 10 assists in 17 games and another three goals and three assists in nine playoff games for the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers.

Hunt signed a two-year contract for the NHL minimum of $775,000 per year.

Pospisil has played four seasons in the Flames' organization. He had four goals and six assists in 20 games for the Wranglers this past season.

The 23-year-old Slovak and Poolman both agreed to one-year contracts worth $775,000.

Poolman enters his fourth season in the Flames' organization.

The defenceman had two goals and 12 assists in 64 games and appeared in nine playoff games for the Wranglers this past season.