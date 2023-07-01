Senators sign goalie Joonas Korpisalo to 5-year deal worth $20 million US

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year, $20-million US contract, the team announced Saturday.

Korpisalo, 29, had a .914 save percentage in 39 games last season.

The move comes after Senators netminder Cam Talbot reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

Earlier Saturday, the Senators signed two young players ahead of next season.

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom agreed to a one-year deal, while fellow blueliner Jacob Bernard-Docker has signed a two-year, $1.61 million contract.

Brannstrom's contract is for $2 million for the 2023-24 NHL season.

The 23-year-old Swedish defenceman established new career highs in assists (16), points (18) penalty minutes (38) and games (74) with the Senators last season.

Bernard-Docker, 23, split last season with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League as well as the Senators.

He earned one assist and posted 11 penalty minutes over 19 games with Ottawa.

Canadiens trade defenceman Edmundson to Capitals

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.

Montreal will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's salary.

Edmundson had two goals and 11 assists in 61 games last season, his third with the Canadiens.

The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at $3.5 million.

Edmundson began his career in St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, before he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before the following season.

The Canadiens traded for the rights to sign him in September 2020.

The Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Capitals on Saturday in exchange for two draft picks. (David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Forward Alex Belzile is also heading to a new home.

The 31-year-old from Riviere-du-Loup, Que., is leaving his home province and signing a two-year contract with the New York Rangers.

Belzile had six goals and eight assists in 31 games with the Canadiens last season.

Montreal announced a couple minor signings on Saturday.

The Canadiens signed forward Philippe Maillet and defenceman Brady Keeper to two-way contracts.

Maillet, a 30-year-old from Lachenaie, Que., played his last two seasons with the Kontinental Hockey League's Magnitogorsk Metallurg, totalling 37 goals and 55 assists in 113 games.

Keeper, 27, had one goal and five assists in 35 games with the Abbotsford Canucks — Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate — last season.

Rangers ink Wheeler, Quick to 1-year deals

The New York Rangers were quick out of the gate in signing two free agents, forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Jonathan Quick. Wheeler signed a one-year deal worth $800,000 plus another $300,000 in incentives a day after the former Jets captain was placed on unconditional waivers by Winnipeg for the purpose to have the remainder of his contract bought out.

The Rangers announced Wheeler's signing while a person familiar with the player's contact revealed its value to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Rangers did not disclose monetary terms.

Wheeler is a 13-year NHL veteran, who has topped 20 goals seven times, and joins a Rangers team that could lose Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko to free agency.

Quick is a two-time Stanley Cup-championship starter while with the Los Angeles Kings, and ended last season winning his third title as a backup with Vegas. In New York, the 16-year NHL veteran is expected to serve as a backup to Igor Shesterkin. Quick signed a one-year, $825,000 deal that includes $100,000 in incentives, according to a second person familiar with the contract.

Maple Leafs sign Reaves, lose Holl to Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs added muscle by signing forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract, according to a third person with knowledge of the deal.

Defenceman Justin Holl left the Maple Leafs and signed a three-year, $10.2-million contract with the Detroit Red Wings

Holl had played his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs.

The 31-year-old had two goals, 16 assists and was Plus-15 over a career-high 80 games last season.

Holl was coming off a three-year, $6-million contract with Toronto.

The right-shot defenceman, a second-round Chicago pick in 2010, played three seasons with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies from 2015 to 2018.

In 2019-20, he became a regular in the Maple Leafs lineup.

Canucks sign Soucy, 3 other players

The Vancouver Canucks are beefing up their blue line as part of NHL free agency on Saturday.

The Canucks say they have reached agreements with defencemen Carson Soucy and Ian Cole, as well as forwards Teddy Blueger and Tristen Nielsen.

Soucy, 28, spent the last two years with the Seattle Kraken — as their expansion pick from the Minnesota Wild — and had three goals and 16 points in 78 games last season.

He signed a three-year, $9.75M deal, while Cole will be on a one-year, $3 million contract, Blueger committed to a one-year $1.9 million deal and Nielsen signed a two-year, entry-level contract.

Cole, 34, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning while Blueger, 28, won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nielsen, 23, spent the last two seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver's AHL affiliate.

He has 52 points in 105 regular season games for Abbotsford.

Lucic returns to Bruins

Veteran forward Milan Lucic departed the Calgary Flames to return to the Boston Bruins when NHL free agency opened Saturday.

The 35-year-old winger from Vancouver signed with Boston where he spent eight seasons from 2008 to 2015 and won a Stanley Cup in 2011.

His new contract was a one-year deal worth $1 million, according to CapFriendly.

Lucic, six foot three and 240 pounds, scored 35 goals and had 48 assists in 283 games over four seasons with the Flames.

A bottom-six forward for most of his time in Calgary, Lucic was a fan favourite who drew chants of "Loooch" at the Saddledome.

He marked his 1,000th NHL game as a Flame on April 13, 2021.

Lucic has a career 233 goals and 351 assists in 1,173 games for Boston, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary.

He's also appeared in 136 career playoff games with 29 goals and 48 assists.

While veterans Lucic, Trevor Lewis, Nick Ritchie and defencemen Michael Stone and Troy Stecher hit the open market Saturday, more pressing for new general manager Craig Conroy was high-profile Flames entering the final years of their contracts.

Unable to sign 31-year-old winger Tyler Toffoli to an extension, the Flames dealt their leading scorer this season to the New Jersey Devils for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick at the NHL draft Tuesday.

The pick was Aydar Suniev from Penticton, B.C.

Carolina retains Raanta, Fast

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to retain two players — goalie Antti Raanta and forward Jesper Fast — before the NHL's free agent signing period began on Saturday.

The Hurricanes kept one half of what became their starting goalie rotation by signing Raanta to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Frederik Andersen was the other half of the tandem, and was preparing to hit the market.

Fast signed a a two-year contract worth $4.8 million, with the deal including a modified no-trade clause.

"Jesper is an extremely hard worker on both ends of the ice, and his consistency has played a key role in our success over the past three seasons," general manager Don Waddell said. "He is the kind of person and player that every team is looking for, and we are thrilled to have him back."

The 31-year-old Fast has 10 NHL seasons of experience, including the past three with the Canes.

Fast is a reliable and speedy winger who has thrived in the Hurricanes' aggressive-forecheck system, working on the second line in the playoffs and scoring two overtime winners in the postseason — including the Game 5 clincher against New Jersey in Round 2. He had 0 goals and 19 assists in 80 regular-season games last year, and scored six playoff goals as Carolina reached the Eastern Conference final.

The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost by signing him to a one-year, $2 million contract. Jost re-signed with Buffalo after the team declined to issue him a qualifying offer. The Sabres also addressed their defensive needs by signing former Bruins blue-liner Connor Clifton to a three-year, $9.99 million contact and former Avalanche blue-liner Erik Johnson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal. Johnson is a 15-year NHL veteran, who won a Stanley Cup in spending the past 13 seasons with Colorado.

The New Jersey Devils did some internal business bringing back Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian after deciding not to tender either forward a qualifying offer. McLeod got $1.4 million for next season and Bastian $2.7 million over two years.