Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.

Montreal will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's salary.

Edmundson had two goals and 11 assists in 61 games last season, his third with the Canadiens.

The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at $3.5 million US.

Edmunson began his career in St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, before he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before the following season.

The Canadiens traded for the rights to sign him in September 2020.

Senators re-sign pair of defencemen

The Ottawa Senators have signed two young players ahead of next season.

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom agreed to a one-year deal, while fellow blueliner Jacob Bernard-Docker has signed a two-year, $1.61 million US contract.

Senators defencemen Erik Brannstrom, above, along with Jacob Bernard-Docker signed new contracts with Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/File)

Brannstrom's contract is for $2 million for the 2023-24 NHL season.

The 23-year-old Swedish defenceman established new career highs in assists (16), points (18) penalty minutes (38) and games (74) with the Senators last season.

Bernard-Docker, 23, split last season with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League as well as the Senators.

He earned one assist and posted 11 penalty minutes over 19 games with Ottawa.