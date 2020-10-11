Taylor Hall to join Sabres on 1-year, $8M deal: report
Taylor Hall agreed to sign an $8 million US, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.
Former Hart Trophy winner would team up with Jack Eichel in Buffalo
Taylor Hall is betting on himself and choosing a surprising destination.
Hall agreed to sign an $8 million US, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.
Hall joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He's reuniting with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers.
Buffalo is Hall's third team in two years after the New Jersey Devils traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in the middle of last season. The 28-year-old has played in just five career playoff games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.