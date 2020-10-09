Senators lock up G Matt Murray with 4-year, $25M extension: reports
26-year-old led Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016, 2017
Matt Murray and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $25 million US just days following a move according to reports.
Ottawa acquired Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week in a trade that saw Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick (No. 52) in the 2020 NHL draft head to Pittsburgh.
The 26-year-old led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.
Murray notched a .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 38 games with the Penguins last season and In three playoff outings the Thunder Bay, Ont., native had a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA.
WATCH | Rob Pizzo looks at goalies flooding the market:
The Penguins were eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Montreal Canadiens.
WATCH | After successful playoffs, what's next for NHL?:
