Senators lock up G Matt Murray with 4-year, $25M extension: reports

Matt Murray and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $25 million US just days following a move according to reports.

Ottawa acquired Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week in a trade that saw Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick (No. 52) in the 2020 NHL draft head to Pittsburgh.

The 26-year-old led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

Murray notched a .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 38 games with the Penguins last season and In three playoff outings the Thunder Bay, Ont., native had a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA.

The Penguins were eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Montreal Canadiens.

