Oilers sign former Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie
29-year-old inks 1-year, $3.75M deal
The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Tyson Barrie to a one-year, US$3.75-million contract in free agency on Saturday.
The Victoria native has registered 80 goals and 346 points in 554 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs to go along with 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 26 post-season contests.
Barrie was acquired by Toronto in July 2019 as part of the trade with Colorado for centre Nazem Kadri, but had a rough start under former Leafs head coach Mike Babcock and never really got going with his new team. He finished with five goals and 39 points in 70 games.
That was far below the 59- and 57-point campaigns he produced during his final two seasons with the Avalanche.
Barrie, who is coming off a four-year deal that carried an annual-average value of $5.5 million, was also held off the scoresheet in Toronto's five-game loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the qualifying round of the NHL's 24-restart before hitting unrestricted free agency.
The 29-year-old looked to be 12 months from a massive payday after the trade to Toronto's talent-rich lineup, but his sub-par performance coupled with the economic realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled those plans.
