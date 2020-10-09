Ex-Ranger Lundqvist signs with former rival Capitals

Henrik Lundqvist will continue his pursuit of the Stanley Cup with a team he spent much of his career trying to stop from winning it.

Lundqvist signed with the Washington Capitals on Friday, a $1.5 million, one-year contract for the 38-year-old goaltender who was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons. After years of tormenting Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals in the playoffs, Lundqvist will try to help them win it again at the tail end of his illustrious time in the NHL.

"Henrik is one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, and we are pleased to have him join our organization," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "Henrik has the competitive drive and the ability to help our team compete for a championship. We feel he will be an excellent fit for our team and provide leadership to our organization and our young goaltenders. "

The longtime face of the Rangers will split duties in net with 23-year-old goalie of the future Ilya Samsonov. Washington added Lundqvist to replace 2016 Vezina Trophy and 2018 Stanley Cup winner Braden Holtby, who left to sign an $8.6 million, two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Ex-Flame G Talbot signs with Wild

The Minnesota Wild signed free-agent goaltender Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million US contract Friday.

Talbot, 33, went 12-10-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games with the Calgary Flames in 2019-20.

He replaces Devan Dubnyk, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks on Monday after five-plus seasons with the Wild.

Talbot's career numbers include a 150-122-25 record with 22 shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage with the New York Rangers (2013-15), Edmonton Oilers (2016-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019) and Flames.

Khudobin re-signs with Stars

Goaltender Anton Khudobin signed a three-year extension with the Dallas Stars worth $10 million. It has an AAV of $3.33 million.

Khudobin, 34, was 14-10 with a .917 save percentage, a 2.69 goals against average and one shutout in the playoffs, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup final..

He was 16-8-4 in the regular season with a .930 save percentage and a 2.22 goals against average in 30 appearances, leading the NHL in save percentage (.930).

Former Senator Ryan signs with Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Bobby Ryan to a one-year contract on Friday.

Ryan was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft by Anaheim, selected after Sidney Crosby went first to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ryan spent six seasons with the Ducks before being traded to Ottawa in 2013.

Last season with the Senators, he appeared in 24 games, registering five goals and three assists. In 833 career games, he has 254 goals and 301 assists along with 443 penalty minutes.

Ryan won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2019-20 for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport. He took an extended leave of absence from the team last November to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program amid a battle with alcohol abuse.

Tyler Johnson on waivers

The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have put forward Tyler Johnson on waivers. Johnson, who had four goals and seven points in 25 playoff games, has three years remaining on a seven-year, $35 million contract that includes a no-trade clause.

Sabres re-sign Girgensons

The Buffalo Sabres signed centre Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year, $6.6 million deal on Friday to prevent him from reaching the free-agent market.

The No. 14 overall pick of the 2012 NHL draft by the Sabres would have become an unrestricted free agent.

In 489 regular-season games over seven seasons, the Latvian has recorded 138 points (61 goals, 77 assists). Last season, he had 12 goals and seven assists in 69 games.

ECHL to start with 2-phase schedule

The ECHL plans a two-phased start to its 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen of the 25 active teams will begin play Dec. 11 and the other 12 kick off on Jan. 15, 2021.

The Brampton Beast and the Newfoundland Growlers — the league's two Canadian teams — will be part of the latter group. Those 12 teams will play a 62-game season.

The 13 teams that start Dec. 11 will play a 72-game season.