Avalanche re-sign forward Andre Burakovsky to 2-year deal

After a breakout first season in Colorado, forward Andre Burakovsky earned a two-year deal from the Avalanche.

Burakovsky set career highs in goals (20), assists (25) and points (45) in 58 games during the 2019-20 regular season. He also had a team-best six game-winning goals and 19.4 percent shooting percentage, good for sixth in the league.

Burakovksy, 25, was even better in the playoffs, notching seven goals and 10 assists in 15 games.

'Big part of our success'

"Signing Andre was a priority for us this offseason. He has been a great addition to our team and was a big part of our success this season," Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. "He's a very skilled player who brings speed and scoring to our lineup, and we're excited to have him under contract for two more years."

Burakovsky spent his first five seasons with the Washington Capitals after they took him in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

He was traded to the Avalanche in June 2019.

In five seasons with Washington, Burakovsky appeared in 328 regular season games, scoring 62 goals and notching 83 assists. He had two goals and four assists in 13 playoff games during the Capitals' title run after the 2017-18 season.

Devils sign Crawford to 2-year deal

With starting goalie Corey Crawford leaving for New Jersey in free agency, Chicago signed goalie Malcolm Subban to a two-year, $1.7 million contract. The 35-year-old Crawford agreed to a two-year, $7.8 million deal with the Devils.

Chicago also agreed to sign rookie of the year finalist Dominik Kubalik to a two-year, $7.4 million contract extension.

Red Wings add Greiss

The Detroit Red Wings signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a two-year deal.

The club didn't announce financial terms, but TSN reported the contract has an average annual value of $3.6 million.

Greiss, 34, spent the past five seasons with the New York Islanders. In 2019-20, he appeared in 31 games (29 starts) and posted a 16-9-4 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

WATCH | What's next for NHL?:

After a successful pandemic playoffs, what's next for the NHL? 6:03 The NHL had zero cases in the bubble during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but what's next for the league? Andi Petrillo speaks with NHL analyst Dave Poulin. 6:03

With the Red Wings, he's expected to join Jonathan Bernier in the goaltender rotation. Detroit parted ways with veteran Jimmy Howard, who posted a 2-23-2 record last season with a 4.20 GAA and .882 save percentage. Bernier had a 15-22-3 mark.

The San Jose Sharks selected Greiss in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. In 282 career games (250 starts) with the Sharks (2007-13), then-Phoenix Coyotes (2013-14), Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-15) and Islanders, the German has a career record of 137-90-28 with a 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Bruins sign veteran forward Smith

The Boston Bruins signed veteran forward Craig Smith to a three-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.1 million.

Smith, 31, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Nashville Predators, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2009 entry draft. The club opted to not re-sign him in September.

In 661 games with the Predators, Smith scored 162 goals and added 168 assists. He finished last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in 69 games