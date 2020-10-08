Chicago parts ways with Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford

Here is a look at some of the headlines as NHL free agency is set to begin on Friday.

Chicago turns attention to rebuild

Devils place Cory Schneider on waivers

Stars' Tyler Seguin could miss start of next season with hip injury

Dallas goalie Khudobin plans to test the market

Chicago will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL's marquee franchises.

General manager Stan Bowman said he had a "bit of an emotional" conversation with Crawford on Thursday.

"The message to Corey and to everyone else today is that we've decided that we've got some young goaltenders here in Chicago that we believe in," Bowman said on a video conference call.

Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen, who are in line to share the net with Crawford gone, have a combined 18 games of NHL experience — all belonging to Delia. Bowman said the team is interested in re-signing Malcolm Subban after he was acquired in a February trade with Vegas.

Crawford, who turns 36 on Dec. 31, went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

Crawford, a Montreal native, was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 draft and made his debut with Chicago in 2010. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

Devils to buy out Cory Schneider

The New Jersey Devils have placed veteran goaltender Cory Schneider on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his contract.

The 34-year-old Schneider has two years remaining on the seven-year, $42 million contract. He was to be paid $6 million annually the last two seasons. The buyout is $8 million spread out over four years.

The buyout is two-thirds of the total of the amount left on the contract and it is is spread out over twice the length remaining on the deal.

Stars on the shelf

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has a torn labrum in his hip that likely will force him to miss the start of next season, while captain Jamie Benn and goaltender Ben Bishop now have time to fully recover from surgeries they had during an extended season that ended in the Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Jim Nill said Thursday that Seguin will need about four months to recover after he does have surgery, which would keep from from being available for the anticipated start of the season around Jan. 1.

Furthermore, unrestricted free agent Anton Khudobin, the 34-year-old journeyman goalie who took over for Bishop, had surgery Wednesday to address a nerve issue that was causing numbness in his stick hand. Nill said there will be no long-term issues for Khudobin, who plans to test the free agent market after going 14-10 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the post-season.

"He should be fine in four or five weeks. The surgery was successful," said Nill, who has spoken with Khudobin's agents about re-signing him.