Roundup: Panarin, Bobrovsky sign lucrative deals to leave Columbus

NHL free agency has begun with a flurry of deals.

A reported last-ditch effort by the Columbus Blue Jackets wasn't enough to sway Artemi Panarin, who has decided to leave Ohio for the Big Apple in New York.

The Rangers signed the 27-year-old left-winger on the first day of NHL free agency Monday. The New York Post is reporting Panarin's deal is for seven years and $81.5 million US, or $11.642 per season.

The Blue Jackets were said to have made a last attempt on Sunday evening to sign Panarin, with The Athletic reporting an eight-year offer worth $96 million.

This past season, Panarin led all Blue Jackets in assists (59), points (87), game-winning goals (eight) and power-play points (18).

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen went all-in at the NHL trade deadline, adding forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from Ottawa and opting to keep Panarin and another unrestricted free-agent goalie in Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed a seven-year contract worth $70 million with Florida.

Duchene heads to Music City

A big country music fan, veteran NHL forward Matt Duchene is reportedly packing his guitar for Nashville.

Duchene wasted no time joining his third team in nine months, signing a seven contract with the Predators, according to several reports.

The 28-year-old gives Nashville a solid 1-2 punch down the middle, with Duchene expected to centre the second forward line behind top pivot Ryan Johansen.

Duchene was a big part of Columbus' impressive Stanley Cup playoff run this year as the Blue Jackets swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in four games to win a playoff series for the first time. They later pushed eventual Cup finalist Boston to six games.

Matt Duchene, who is set to sign a free-agent contract with Nashville, is coming off an impressive playoff showing with the Blue Jackets after scoring a career-best 31 goals during the regular season, split with Ottawa and Columbus. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

He scored five goals — tied with fellow unrestricted free agent Artemi Panarin for the team lead — and was second to Panarin (11 points) with 10 points in as many games.

Nashville recently cleared $9 million in payroll to sign Duchene by dealing defenceman P.K. Subban to New Jersey.

Ottawa failed to sign Duchene before the Feb. 25 trade deadline – he reportedly turned down an eight-year offer worth $64 million – and moved him to Columbus. After scoring just once in his first 10 games with the Blue Jackets, Duchene found his groove late in the regular season and finished with a career-high 31 goals and career-tying 70 points in 73 contests.

Drafted third overall by Colorado in 2009, Duchene has 232 goals and 547 points in 727 regular-season games, plus 16 points in 18 playoff starts.

Bobrovsky to Panthers for 7 years, $70 million

The Florida Panthers have signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year contract.

A person with knowledge of the signing says Bobrovsky's deal is worth $70 million for a salary-cap hit of $10 million per season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team did not announce the terms of the contract.

Bobrovsky was Florida's top free-agent target this summer, especially after last week's retirement of longtime goalie Roberto Luongo. Bobrovsky has a 2.46 goals-against average over nine NHL seasons, the last seven of those with Columbus.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner was second in the NHL with 37 victories last season and led the league with nine shutouts.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says Bobrovsky "is an elite starting goaltender who has consistently proven to be one of the best in the NHL."

Canucks add D-man Tyler Myers

The Vancouver Canucks have made their first move in free agency, confirming the long-rumoured signing of defenceman Tyler Myers.

The 29-year-old has agreed to a five-year contract worth an annual average of $6 million US, the team announced on Monday.

Defenceman Tyler Myers, who spent parts of the last five seasons in Winnipeg, signed a five-year, $30 million US contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

Myers spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, tallying 31 points in 80 games.

The six-foot-eight, 229-pound native of Houston, Texas, was originally drafted 12th overall by the Sabres in 2008 and played five full seasons in Buffalo before he was dealt to the Jets in February 2015.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning has been saying for months that Vancouver needs to improve on the blue-line and that signing a top defenceman would be a priority in the off-season.

Last month, the club locked veteran defenceman Alex Edler into a two-year extension worth an average $6 million annually. The Canucks also have some up and coming back-end talent, including 19-year-old defenceman Quinn Hughes who played five NHL games last season after finishing his NCAA career at the University of Michigan.

Before free agency opened on Monday, Vancouver opted not to extend a qualifying offer to defenceman Ben Hutton, making the 26-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Pavelski bolts Sharks for Stars

The San Jose Sharks have lost captain Joe Pavelski to Dallas, which signed the 34-year-old forward for three years and $21 million US.

Pavelski led Western Conference finals qualifier San Jose with 38 goals in 75 regular-season games while adding 26 assists for 64 points. The 34-year-old also led the Sharks with 12 power play goals.

Pavelski is second in San Jose franchise history with 355 goals while ranking third in points (761) and assists (406). He played his first 13 NHL seasons with the Sharks.

Senators sign ex-Leaf Hainsey

The Ottawa Senators added a veteran voice to their young blue-line in free agency Monday, signing defenceman Ron Hainsey to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million.

Hainsey, 38, had five goals and 23 points in 81 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018-19.

In parts of 16 NHL seasons with seven different teams, Hainsey has registered 58 goals and 299 points in 1,068 games.

The native of Boulton, Conn., has added 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 39 playoff contests, winning the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

Ottawa hired former D.J. Smith, who was an assistant in Toronto the last four seasons, as its new head coach in May.

Meier to remain with Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have agreed to a deal with restricted free agent forward Timo Meier. A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the sides came to agreement Monday just after the start of the free agency period. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

San Jose's Timo Meier signed a four-year extension with the Sharks on Monday. (Josie Lepe/The Associated Press)

Locking up Meier was one of the top priorities in free agency after re-signing defenseman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year, $92 million US contract last month.

Meier is coming off a breakthrough season when he became a fixture as a top six forward in San Jose. He had 30 goals and 36 assists in 78 games, making a major jump from his first full season when he had 36 points in 81 games.

Oilers, Flames pick up new goalies

In Canada, a former Oilers goaltender is going to Calgary and a former Flames goaltender is going to Edmonton. Another person with knowledge of the move says Calgary has agreed to sign Cam Talbot to a one-year, $2.75-million deal while Edmonton agreed to sign Mike Smith to a one-year contract worth $2 million, plus incentives.

Talbot spent three-plus seasons with Oilers until being traded to the Flyers at the deadline. Philadelphia opted to re-sign Brian Elliott instead of Talbot.

Smith spent the past two seasons with the Flames.

Wild sign Zuccarello

The Minnesota Wild have signed free agent right wing Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million contract, seeking more consistent production from their top two lines after their streak of six straight trips to the playoffs was snapped this spring.

Zuccarello has 355 points in 511 NHL regular season games, including a combined 12 goals and 28 assists in 48 games for the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars while averaging a career-high 19:51 of ice time per game in 2018-19. The 31-year-old also has 42 points in 73 career playoff games.

Zuccarello, a five-foot-eight, 184-pound Finn, played the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Rangers. He signed with them as a 23-year-old free agent in 2010 and tallied 113 goals and 239 assists in 509 games, until he was traded in February two days before the deadline as the Stars stocked up for the post-season.

The Wild scored just 210 goals in 2018-19, the fifth-fewest in the league.

Jason Spezza to Leafs

Jason Spezza is coming home.

The veteran centre signed a one-year contract worth $700,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Spezza, 36, has recorded 332 goals and 915 points in 1,065 career regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars. He's also added 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists) in 80 playoff games.

A two-time all-star, Spezza registered eight goals and 27 points in 76 games with Dallas in 2018-19. He made $7.5 million each of the last four years with the Stars.

Spezza, who should help replace the veteran leadership of the since-departed Patrick Marleau, led all NHL players who took at least 200 faceoffs with a percentage of 58.2 last season. He added three goals and two assists in 11 playoff games.

The Toronto native was originally drafted second overall by Ottawa in 2001.

Stars sign Perry in depth move

The Dallas Stars have moved quickly to restore their forward depth.

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Stars have agreed to a deal with veteran winger Corey Perry. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract has not yet been signed.

The 34-year-old Perry was bought out by the Anaheim Ducks after a knee injury limited him to 10 points in 31 games.

Dallas will likely lose trade-deadline acquisition Mats Zuccarello, and the team let veteran centre Jason Spezza walk in free agency. A person with knowledge of the move tells The AP that Spezza agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Stars may also be looking to sign centre Joe Pavelski, the longtime San Jose Sharks captain.

Habs grab Kinkaid

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Keith Kinkaid as a backup goaltender to Carey Price.

The deal, finalized on Canada Day, is for one year and $1.75 million.

Kinkaid, who turns 30 on Thursday, has played 151 career NHL games, all with the New Jersey Devils.

Last season, the native of Farmingville, N.Y., was 15-18-6 with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 41 games.

Antti Niemi, the backup to Price last year, signed with Finnish club Jokerit last month.