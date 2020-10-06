Edmonton Oilers sign veteran forward Kyle Turris to 2-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran centre Kyle Turris to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $1.65 million US.

The 31-year-old from New Westminster, B.C., played the past three seasons with Nashville and had four years remaining on his contract before being bought out by the Predators last week.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound centre has compiled 165 goals and 251 assists in 726 career games with Nashville, Ottawa and Phoenix.

After a successful pandemic playoffs, what's next for the NHL? 6:03 The NHL had zero cases in the bubble during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but what's next for the league? Andi Petrillo speaks with NHL analyst Dave Poulin. 6:03

Nashville acquired Turris in 2017 from the Ottawa Senators in a three-team trade that included the Colorado Avalanche and saw Matt Duchene head to the Senators in the deal.

Turris notched 20-goal seasons in three of the last four campaigns before moving to the Predators and immediately signed a six-year deal worth $36 million.

The Oilers also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Alan Quine to one-year contracts and inked forward Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way deal.

