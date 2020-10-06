Skip to Main Content
Edmonton Oilers sign veteran forward Kyle Turris to 2-year contract
NHL

Edmonton Oilers sign veteran forward Kyle Turris to 2-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed centre Kyle Turris to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $1.65 million US. 

31-year-old played past 3 seasons with Nashville

The Canadian Press ·
Veteran forward Kyle Turris has compiled 165 goals and 251 assists in 726 career games with Nashville, Ottawa and Phoenix. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran centre Kyle Turris to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $1.65 million US. 

The 31-year-old from New Westminster, B.C., played the past three seasons with Nashville and had four years remaining on his contract before being bought out by the Predators last week.

Turris had four years remaining on his deal with the Predators before being bought out earlier this week. 

The six-foot-one, 190-pound centre has compiled 165 goals and 251 assists in 726 career games with Nashville, Ottawa and Phoenix.

WATCH | After successful playoffs, what's next for NHL?:

After a successful pandemic playoffs, what's next for the NHL?

2 days ago
6:03
The NHL had zero cases in the bubble during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but what's next for the league? Andi Petrillo speaks with NHL analyst Dave Poulin. 6:03

Nashville acquired Turris in 2017 from the Ottawa Senators in a three-team trade that included the Colorado Avalanche and saw Matt Duchene head to the Senators in the deal. 

Turris notched 20-goal seasons in three of the last four campaigns before moving to the Predators and immediately signed a six-year deal worth $36 million. 

The Oilers also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Alan Quine to one-year contracts and inked forward Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way deal.

WATCH | Rob Pizzo looks at goalies flooding the market:

Goalies for sale! 

3 days ago
3:56
There are plenty of big names available this year when free agency officially opens, but Rob Pizzo says plenty of teams may have new goalies when next season starts.  3:56

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now