Flames sign defenceman Chris Tanev to 4-year deal

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Chris Tanev to a four-year, $18-million US contract in free agency late Friday.

The 30-year-old has 22 goals and 118 points in 514 career NHL games, all with the Vancouver Canucks, to go along with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 33 post-season contests.

Tanev signed as an undrafted free agent with the Canucks in May 2010 after one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Tanev joins former Vancouver teammate Jacob Markstrom in Calgary after the netminder inked a six-year, $36-million deal with the Flames earlier Friday.

Tanev's hard-nosed style led to a number of injury problems in recent years, but he suited up for all 69 games with the Canucks playing alongside rookie phenon Quinn Hughes before the 2019-20 campaign was shuttered in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.