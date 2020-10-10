Flames sign defenceman Chris Tanev to 4-year deal
Former Canucks blueliner set to make $18M over length of contract
The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Chris Tanev to a four-year, $18-million US contract in free agency late Friday.
The 30-year-old has 22 goals and 118 points in 514 career NHL games, all with the Vancouver Canucks, to go along with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 33 post-season contests.
Tanev signed as an undrafted free agent with the Canucks in May 2010 after one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
The six-foot-two, 200-pound Tanev joins former Vancouver teammate Jacob Markstrom in Calgary after the netminder inked a six-year, $36-million deal with the Flames earlier Friday.
Tanev's hard-nosed style led to a number of injury problems in recent years, but he suited up for all 69 games with the Canucks playing alongside rookie phenon Quinn Hughes before the 2019-20 campaign was shuttered in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.