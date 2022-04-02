Flyers defenceman Keith Yandle's 'iron man' streak to end at 989 games
35-year-old passed Doug Jarvis' record on Jan. 25 with 965th consecutive game
The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenceman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's iron man record for consecutive games played at 989.
The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired centre Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. Yandle was a healthy scratch.
The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and looking at a youth movement down the stretch with a 21-35-11 (53 points) heading into Saturday's game.
Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel now has longest active streak at 968 consecutive games played.
Yandle has only one goal and 15 assists in 67 games.
"It's kind of been one of those things toward the end of the year when you're signing young guys and getting free agents out of college, they're going to give them a chance to play," Yandle said after Saturday morning's skate. "It's tough to have a bad day in the NHL. But getting the news you're not playing is not what you want to hear."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?